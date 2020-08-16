DH Toon | EIA draft a license to destroy all that's green?

The draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020 has triggered a debate, pitching the Opposition against the government. Senior Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh, who first raised red flags over the government’s move, says that the draft notification should be kept in abeyance as its seeks to regularise the ‘swalpa adjust maadi’ approach of granting approvals to development projects.
DH Toon | Draft EIA a green signal to destruction?
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
- Aug 16 2020, 08:11 ist
- updated: Aug 16 2020, 08:51 ist