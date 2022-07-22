India’s airlines: Cruising through crises...

It has been a roller coaster ride for Indian aviation in the last few months. When Jet Airways on May 20 last got the clearance to restart operations, the news brought some cheers. The airline had temporarily ceased operations in April 2019. On June 21, the new start up airline Akasa Air received the first of the 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that it has ordered. The airline is to start commercial operations from August 7.

However, June and July dampened the mood a bit. The SpiceJet aircraft reported a series of technical problems in a span of three weeks and IndiGo, which controls a domestic market share of over 50%, saw its schedules disrupted when in early July its staff took mass casual leave. Over 50% of IndiGo’s flights were disrupted in a day. To add to the airline’s woes, its technicians also went on leave a few days later. While this did not affect flight schedules it showed that everything was not right in the airline with the largest market share. Most recently GoFirst had two incidents with its Airbus A320 aircraft with one aircraft being diverted and another returning to its origin safely.

Given the spate of incidents involving aircraft flown by domestic airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cracked the whip on July 18 saying airlines were improperly identifying causes of reported defects on aircraft and are not placing qualified engineers at all airports. The DGCA has given the domestic airlines 10 days to comply with its latest order.

What is making it worse for the sector is that there has been a seasonal decline in the average number of passengers flown by domestic airlines in July which stood at about 3.24 lakh against 3.54 lakh the previous month.

Despite all these, some good news triggered optimism about the prospects of the aviation industry in India. According to Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director and Practice Leader (Transport and Logistics) at the CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory, the outlook looks pretty good from a medium-term perspective (the next three to five years).

“We should see healthy growth rates in the overall aviation sector, new airlines are coming up, new terminals are being built. I think investments close to Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 100,000 crore are being planned in the next five to six years in airports,” Padmanabhan said, adding that what must be kept in mind is that nobody has said that they are going to call off their investments or give them a go by.

Nripendra Singh, Global Director (Aerospace and Defence) of Frost & Sullivan, agrees, adding that the Indian aviation market will grow around 15% to 17% in the next two years owing to the lower base in 2020.

“Indian aviation’s growth will outpace that in China and Asia-Pacific in the next few years, which is a positive for the sector,” Singh says.

On the troubles that the industry has faced, Padmanabhan says that business always has its ups and downs, particularly when it comes to airlines. “I think every two to three years, there is always a certain churn or something unexpected happens. That’s one part of it, the other one is that with the backdrop of the Covid-19 and from the human resource perspective, people had cut their operations to the right size.” Padmanabhan is of the opinion that what could impede the growth are rising prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which is hovering at $ 100 a barrel, and depreciation of Rupee against Dollar, especially because the airlines incur a lot of their expenditure in foreign exchange.

“Akasa and Jet Airways will have clean balance sheets which should be an asset given that the balance sheets of most existing players are deep in the red. Even those carriers which put aside funds for all sorts of contingencies will take another three to five years to recover to the 2019 levels. But it remains to be seen whether this alone will be enough to allow the survival of more new players in the Indian market,” says Singh.

