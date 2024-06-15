The best advice for dads (according to dads)

For Father’s Day, The New York Times asked readers to share the best pieces of parenting advice for dads they’ve learned along the way. Close to 500 responded, with tips on how to get through the difficult early days of infanthood, bond with kids as they get older and protect them even as you prepare to let them go.

Read some of our favorite submissions below, which have been edited for clarity.

Find Delight

Especially in the first few months, find the fun. The early months and years are repetitive and tiring. If that’s what you focus on, you’re not going to get the most out of being a parent.

Instead, look for the fun. Example: I was changing my daughter’s diaper around 6 weeks. I lifted up her legs to wipe and suddenly she had a bowel movement that shot out at me, onto my pants, the bed and our carpet. I thought it was hilarious. I was impressed. It was her world record. It also involved lots of cleaning. But it was also a world record.

We have to do the hard stuff, the repetitive stuff. It comes with being a parent. But choosing to see the fun, delight and wonder at every step of the way gave me a far richer experience. Saatvik Ahluwalia, 34, Natick, Massachusetts

Panic in Shifts

The best advice I offer new parents is something I learned while having a son who spent the first four weeks of life in the hospital: Only one parent is allowed to panic at a time. From an emotional standpoint, if both parents are a mess, then it’s hard to hold each other up. This doesn’t mean to dismiss your feelings. Just remember that sometimes you will need to be the support on the outside — and your time will come to lean on someone else. Dan Sheets-Poling, 34, Eagle, Wisconsin