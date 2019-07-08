The Bottle Cap Challenge is trending; what is it?

Remember the Kiki Challenge and the challenges that followed it? Well, they are old news! We now have the 'Bottle Cap Challenge', which has taken the internet by storm.



The challenge involves unscrewing the cap of an upright bottle using your foot with a kick. The bottle, however, should remain standing. The video of the act also needs to be recorded in slow motion.



The challenge was reportedly started by tae kwon do instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin. The challenge then went viral after UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway tried it out.



A number of celebrities later joined in. 'Fast and Furious' star Jason Statham was among them. Bollywood also stepped up. Inspired by Statham, Akshay Kumar showcased a pitch-perfect demonstration. Other actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Arjun Sarja made similar videos.



This particular challenge does not appear to be associated with a cause like the Ice Bucket Challenge from a few years ago, which was to raise awareness about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.





