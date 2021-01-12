The Lead: Assisted reproduction and freezing eggs technology

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, IVF specialist and Gynecologist Dr Devika Gunasheela explains all about egg-freezing technology.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Lead to DH Radio. Assistive reproduction technology has taken a big leap over the years. We have heard the term IVF and recently we have heard 'freezing the eggs', What are they? To know more about, today we are joined by Dr Devika Gunasheela she is the managing Director, IVF specialist and Gynecologist at Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital. Hi Doctor and welcome to DH Radio.

Dr Devika Gunasheela: Hi, Ahmed.

Ahmed: Dr, my first question to you is: What does freezing of eggs mean? Is it something like a stem cell bank?

Dr Devika: Eggs are what women have in their ovaries. Women produce eggs and men produce sperms. the sperm and the egg unite to produce an embryo, which later on develops into a baby once it's implanted into the uterus...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.