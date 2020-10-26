The Lead: Understanding BS-VI standard

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we talk about all that you need to know about BS-VI standard.

Ahmed Shariff: With the festival season on there are many who would like to use the discounts and offers to buy their very first vehicle.

But among many varieties to choose from one must also be aware of the standards in the market. Some talk about BS-IV and BS-VI and many are still confused about it.

What do these norms and rules mean, why this shift and more questions will be answers by my colleague Vivek Phadnis.

Hi, Vivek and welcome to DH Radio.

Vivek Phadnis: Thank you, Ahmed.

Ahmed: So, what is this BS-IV and BS-VI, whar are they?

Vivek: To put it simply, the full form of BS-VI is Bharat Stage VI. This is the cleanest emission norm that we have had in this country now. Til March 31st this year, we were with the BS-IV norm which is the EUro-IV norm. Now, we are in the BS-VI or Euro-IV era, which is by far the cleanest, we have had...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.