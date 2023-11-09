The search for a standard Kannada dialect

A mention has been made in Kavirajamarga, the ninth century Kannada work of poetics about the many ‘tongues’ of Kannada, which were ‘numerous enough to put the many headed Vasuki to despair’. One of the unstated objectives of the work was to formulate the features of a standard literary-poetic dialect, which would eschew the excesses and improprieties of language use. Though in listing up the poetic errors, Kavirajamarga stays close to the Sanskrit models, in the examples it cites it refers to a number of non-standard dialectal uses which testify to the presence of the many dialects of Kannada, so graphically described in the metaphor.