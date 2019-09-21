This North Pole hotel will cost you 74L for 3 days

For everyone who has ever dreamt of sleeping under the stars at the North Pole, a hotel site is opening at the North Pole in April 2020, which offers an ice-driving experience for adventure junkies.

The tourists can reserve their stay at the igloos, the northernmost hotel in the world, which will cost you around Rs 74.7 lakh ($105,055). The cost includes a one-night stay at the North Pole and two nights in the Norwegian islands of Svalbard. Flights between Svalbard and the North Pole are included, as well as meals, security and travel guides.



Photo Credits: Instagram/luxuryaction



The igloos are made with heated glass that have been tested in extreme Arctic weather conditions and is placed on the frozen centre of the Arctic Ocean. The camps can also be moved around depending upon weather conditions. The glass-roofed igloo will enable you to see the magical Northern Lights.

The North Pole is inaccessible most of the year due to extreme weather conditions. It is only accessible during April, June and July.

This ambitious project is started by Luxury Action, a private travel company based in Finland's Lapland.

A night inside an igloo at the North Pole could be the next bucket list destination for every explorer to discover.

(USD 1= INR 71.20)