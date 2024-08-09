Today's Horoscope – August 9, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. But the week may throw in a few bouncers stay watchful. Colour: Ivory; Number: 9
Taurus
A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past. Colour: Blue; Number: 3
Gemini
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. Colour: Maroon; Number: 6
Cancer
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. Colour: Plum; Number: 2
Leo
A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours and domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Colour: Brown; Number: 8
Virgo
You could make extra cash through creative hobbies. Loved ones cause anxiety. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Colour: Purple; Number: 4
Libra
Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You need to take time to sort out your issues. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Colour: Coffee; Number: 5
Scorpio
Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers Avoid gambling and financial risks. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Colour: Garnet; Number: 7
Sagittarius
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Colour: Grey; Number 9
Capricorn
Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Colour: Mango; Number: 1
Aquarius
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Colour: Indigo; Number: 8
Pisces
Upsets within the family is likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and a new
horizon is opening up. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 6
Amara Ramdev