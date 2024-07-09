Today's Horoscope – July 9, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 July 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 6
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 5
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky Colour: White
Lyucky Number: 9
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky Colour: Crimson
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 2
Amara Ramdev