Today's Horoscope – September 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 September 2024, 18:36 IST
Aries
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about
to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 9
Taurus
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Colour: Jade Number: 7
Gemini
A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better.
Colour: Lilac Number: 1
Cancer
Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers.
Colour: Brown Number: 6
Leo
You are at your sentimental best today. You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce
new rules and regulations.
Colour: Fuchsia Number: 3
Virgo
Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do no get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.
Colour: Bronze Number: 4
Libra
Harmony at home is crucial today, as is avoiding making unrealistic promises. Expect stabilization in romantic relationships. Be careful with dramatic actions, as they could have a lasting impact on your life.
Colour: Lavender Number: 8
Scorpio
Direct your efforts toward work-related matters. Favourable outcomes, such as insurance payouts or tax rebates, may come your way. Use your charm, but exercise caution before signing or agreeing to anything.
Colour: Indigo Number: 2
Sagittarius
You're clear and perceptive now, making it an excellent time for decision-making, agreements, and negotiations. A fresh perspective on old financial issues can help untangle your finances.
Colour: Purple Number: 5
Capricorn
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made.
Colour: Olive Number: 6
Aquarius
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Colour: Green Number: 2
Pisces
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything
on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Colour: Copper Number: 7