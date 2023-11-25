Turning over a new leaf

Percy was born a prankster. He decided to play a trick on his friends. He told them he had found this monstrous, fragrant flower deep in the jungle that would provide them all with a feast fit for a king. The other butterflies followed Percy willingly at the thought of a treat. “There it is,” declared Percy, keeping a safe distance whilst ushering the others forward. He couldn’t stop laughing when the repulsive odour overpowered them, forcing them to beat a hasty retreat. He laughed so much that he fell from the branch he was sitting on, onto the muddy forest floor. The soggy mud stuck to the underside of his wings colouring them brown. When he folded them, they looked drab and suddenly the tables were turned. Now the joke was on him. He became the laughing stock of the butterfly flock.