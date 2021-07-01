Uno, Reddit, Grammarly, Twitter indulge in friendly banter and netizens are loving it

Amidst Twitter users again voicing their demand for an edit button on Twitter, companies like Uno, Adobe Photoshop, Grammarly, and Reddit indulged in friendly banter with the micro-blogging site.

Twitter has always refused to make changes to its basic features. It all started with Twitter's quirky tweet, which read, “You don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself.”

you don't need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

Soon companies like Uno, Adobe Photoshop, Grammarly, and Reddit joined the conversation with hilarious replies.

you don't need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

Forgive, then edit. 🙂 — Grammarly (@Grammarly) June 29, 2021

I might, but my manager might not. We usually just call it a “typo” — Opera (@opera) June 29, 2021

In its funny reply, Budweiser showed why the users need an edit button on the site.

You’re* S$&# nvm we need an edit button @Twitter — Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) June 29, 2021

Uno used the reference of its game's 'skip' card to join the friendly banter.

SKIP this nonsense — UNO (@realUNOgame) June 29, 2021

Enjoying this funny conversation, users started sharing their take on Twitter's advice to stop demanding an edit button. It got more amusing when Twitter got onto its keyboard to reply to Twitterati.

woke up confident — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

then embrace the typos — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021