Reddit, Grammarly, Twitter indulge in friendly banter

Uno, Reddit, Grammarly, Twitter indulge in friendly banter and netizens are loving it

Companies like Uno, Adobe Photoshop, Grammarly, and Reddit joined the conversation with hilarious replies.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2021, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 17:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Amidst Twitter users again voicing their demand for an edit button on Twitter, companies like Uno, Adobe Photoshop, Grammarly, and Reddit indulged in friendly banter with the micro-blogging site. 

Twitter has always refused to make changes to its basic features. It all started with Twitter's quirky tweet, which read, “You don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself.” 

Soon companies like Uno, Adobe Photoshop, Grammarly, and Reddit joined the conversation with hilarious replies.

In its funny reply, Budweiser showed why the users need an edit button on the site.

Uno used the reference of its game's 'skip' card to join the friendly banter.

Enjoying this funny conversation, users started sharing their take on Twitter's advice to stop demanding an edit button. It got more amusing when Twitter got onto its keyboard to reply to Twitterati.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twitter
social media
Reddit

What's Brewing

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

What happens when black hole and a neutron star merge

What happens when black hole and a neutron star merge

Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

 