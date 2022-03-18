Water experiments you can try at home

World Water Day is observed every year on March 22. The United Nations has been observing it since 1993 to bring attention to the two billion people currently living without access to safe water in the world.

Ahead of the important day, learn about the properties of water with simple home experiments.

Bending pencil

Materials needed:

A drinking glass, Water, Pencil

Method:

1. Fill the glass halfway with water.

2. Place the pencil in the glass.

3. Look at the pencil from the top. It will appear straight all the way down. But if you look at it from the side, it will appear crooked.

The science behind it:

The bending pencil is a result of light refraction. It occurs when something comes in the way of the light waves. Since light can’t travel as quickly in water as it does in air, the light bends around the pencil, causing it to look crooked. The light refraction also has a slight magnifying effect on the pencil, making it look bigger than it actually is.

Hot vs cold water

Materials needed:

Heat-safe glass jars, Warm and cold water, Ice, Food colouring

Method:

1. Add ice to a jar of water, and pour warm water into another jar.

2. Once the water is cold enough in the first jar, remove the ice.

3. Place the two jars next to each other and add a drop of food colouring in each.

4. You will notice, The food colour disperses in the warm water disperses and mixes quickly. However, the food colour slowly falls to the bottom of the jar and does not mix with the cold water immediately.

The science behind it:

When water is heated, the molecules gain energy and move faster. This makes it easier for the food colouring to mix thoroughly in the warm water as compared to the cold water.

(Compiled by Asra Mavad)

Check out latest DH videos here