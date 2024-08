Capricorn

Capricorn: If you always attach positive emotions to the things you want, and never attach negative emotions to the things you don't, then that which you desire most will invariably come your way. A week wherein your work will take a backseat and you will enjoy time with your friends and at home. While this is good for the short term and you will have loads of fun, do not let this jeopardise your image at the workplace. Do not ignore your spouse or love interest this week. Advice: Enjoy!