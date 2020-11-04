WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

With more than 2 billion user-base, WhatsApp is the world's most popular mobile messenger app. More the people, more the number of texts and multimedia content shared on the platform. It gets worse during festivals or new year celebrations as billions of wishes with photos are exchanged among people. However, with a limited phone strorage, it is an arduous task to remove excess content from WhatsApp storage.

Now, pleas of billions of WhatsApp users have finally been answered. The company has announced it will roll out a new storage management tool with a bulk selection feature to clear the space faster than before.

"We now offer easy cleanup suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them. You can also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete," WhatsApp said.

The new storage management tool for WhatsApp is being rolled with an update to users worldwide this week.

Once users update WhatsApp, they can find the new storage management tool by going to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.

Check out the video on how to free up WhatsApp storage on phone:

In a related development, WhatsApp announced it would bring the 'Disappearing messages' feature soon.

The app company has revealed that it will offer an option 'Disappearing messages,' which once enabled will have the text message vanish from the receiver's phone after seven days.

