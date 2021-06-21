World Yoga Day 2021: Top 5 Android wellness apps

World is facing wrath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to surging cases, several countries are in several stages of lockdown and are people asked to be self-isolated at home for many months.

With depressing news all around, it has become very challenging to focus on both personal in terms of taking care of loved ones and on work front, to complete the tasks assigned for the day. To get them done smoothly, we have to make time at least 45 minutes to one hour a day to do meditate or do Yoga.

Yoga is an ancient Indian fitness regime, which has several benefits and is probably the best form of exercise that can help not just improve the physical fitness but also mental wellbeing.

Every year on June 21, we celebrate Yoga day all around the world. To mark the day, we have listed top five handpicked apps that are worth trying to help you balance work and personal life.

Daily Yoga

Daily Yoga offers more than 500 asanas, 1000 plus guided yoga, pilates, meditation plans plus the largest yoga pose library for man and woman that suit yogis target such as flexibility, weight loss, stretching and so on.



Daily Yoga app on Google Play Store (screen-grab)



Also, users can get access to more than 40 yoga coaches who are globally respected or the initiator of yoga styles focus on yoga for weight loss. There are multple levels of training plans from beginner to advanced.

Asana Rebel

It is an all-round fitness app and offers plans for weight loss, get in to good physical shape in terms of hardcore fitness, healthy lifestyle improvements and Yoga sessions.

Users get access to 100 plus workouts designed by yoga and fitness experts. It also offers personalised workouts according to the health and fitness goals of the subscribers. It also has a curated workout collections to achieve specific fitness goals and more.

Headspace Meditation & Sleep

It is one of the most downloaded app on Play Store. It has been installed on than more 10 million phones around the world.



Headspace Meditation & Sleep app on Google Play Store (screen-grab)



Headspace app teaches users on how to meditate and live mindfully, with guided sessions on stress management, happiness, resilience, physical health, and more.

It offers seperate session to help users sleep faster on the bed. It offer guided sleep meditations with relaxing sleep music in the background to help people reach the place of calm and rest in the mind.

Calm

It is one of the leading wellness and mindfulness app on Google Play Store with more than 10 million downloads around the world.

It offers daily 10--minute programme for users. Additionally, It has hundreds of plans for intermediate and advanced users.

Calm app users get access to fuided meditation sessions in lengths of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20 or 25 minutes so they can choose the perfect length to fit with their schedule. Key topics include: Calming Anxiety, Managing Stress, Deep Sleep, Focus and Concentration, Relationships, Breaking Habits, Happiness, Gratitude, Self-Esteem, Body Scan, Loving-Kindness, Forgiveness, Non-judgement, Commuting to work or school, Mindfulness at College, Mindfulness at Work, Walking meditation, Calm Kids and more.

Bonus:

WHO mYoga App

World Health Organisation to mark the International Yoga Day on Monday (June 21) launched a feature-rich mYoga app.



WHO mYoga App on Google Play Store (screen-grab)



It offers WHO approved yoga teaching and practice sessions of different durations developed through extensive international expert consultation processes. It has several programmes for all ages from 12 to 65 years old. It will be available in all six UN languages and in Hindi.

As far as user privacy is concerned, it is deemed is safe and secure. It does not collect any data from users at all.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.