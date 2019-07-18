Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One with triple-camera launched

Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi has launched new generation Android One series Mi A3 in Madrid, Spain.

Xiaomi's new Mi A3 Android One sports glossy shell with 3D curved back design and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the front, it flaunts a 6.088-inch HD+ AMOLED display and in-screen fingerprint sensor just above the base.

One of the perks of being Google's affiliated mobile is that Mi A3 comes with pure Android Pie OS and will be one of the first among other brands to get Android Q along with Pixel series phones. It will also be getting Android R in 2020.

Under-the-hood, it comes with 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 4,030mAh battery with a 10W charger out-of-the-box. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 18W fast charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Mi A3 houses a feature-rich triple-camera, one 48MP primary sensory, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, it features 32MP snapper.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in two variants-- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB--for €249 and €279, respectively. On July 24, the 4GB + 64GB model be available on mi.com, Mi Stores, Carrefour, El Corte Ingles, MediaMarkt, Movistar and Worten, and will reach Alcampo, Amazon, and FNAC in the upcoming weeks. The 4GB + 128GB variant can be pre-booked on mi.com and Mi Stores from July 24.

There is no word on when the Mi A3 Android One will be released in India and most probably come in a month or two, as it will be able to give recently launched Redmi K20 series some shelf time on stores and avoid cannibalisation by the Mi A3 series.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One:

Display: 6.08-inch HD+ (1560 x 720) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

OS: Android 9.0 Pie (will get Android Q later this year and Android R in 2020)

Processor: 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU (2GHz Kryo 260 x 4 + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 x 4) with Adreno 610 GPU

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card

Primary camera: 48MP rear camera (with 1/2.0-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, F1.79 aperture) + 8MP (with 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 1.12μm pixel size, F2.2 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor (with 1.75μm pixel size and F2.4 aperture) with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and LED flash

Front camera: 32MP sensor with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 4030mAh with 18W Quick Charge fast charging

Network: Dual 4G-LTE

Add-ons: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 or microSD), In-display fingerprint sensor, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Infrared sensor

Dimensions & Weight: 156.48×71.85×8.47 mm; 173.8g

