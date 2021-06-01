Xiaomi's breakthrough 'HyperCharge' tech can fully power-up phone under 8 minutes

In 2020, Xiaomi showcased new charging 80W technology that could wirelessly charge the phone from zero to 100% in under 19 minutes. Now, the company has further pushed the limits not just in wireless but also wired charging tech as well.

It has made a breakthrough 200W battery charging innovation that can power up the custom-built Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery from zero to 50 per cent under 3 minutes. And, reach 100 per cent mark under 8 minutes flat.

It also broke its own 80W wireless charging speed record with the new 120W HyperCharge tech. It takes less than 7 minutes to charge from zero to 50 percent and reach the 100 per cent mark in under 15 minutes for the same aforementioned Xiaomi phone.



Xiaomi 120W wireless HyperCharge tech demo. Credit: Xiaomi/Twitter



Both the feats are touted to be the world record in their respective field. However, it remains to be seen how soon Xiaomi will bring the consumer variant to the market.

Also, the company has not mentioned how the adaptor will cope with excessive heat generated during the charging process and also what technology is being used to keep the phone under check and not over-heat.

Xiaomi's new Mi 11 Ultra supports 67W wired/wireless charging, but the retail box comes with a 55W adaptor.

It should be noted that the iQOO 7 comes with a 66W charger in the box, unlike other premium phone brands, which are dropping the power adaptor. The latter says the new initiative is to lessen the impact on the environment.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.