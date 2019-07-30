You can have same WhatsApp account for all devices soon

WhatsApp is one of the top messenger apps in the world. However, with the emergence of Signal, Snapchat, and Telegram, it is getting increasingly difficult for the Facebook-owned company to maintain the lead in this segment.

Lately, WhatsApp has been bringing new features including a preview option before sending an image on Android phones, private reply on group chats and other stuff to improve the user experience.

Now, WhatsApp is testing the messenger app to work on multiple devices using a single account, confirmed WABetaInfo, which has a really good track record on revealing WhatsApp features accurately.



WABetaInfo Twitter message (screen-grab)



This has been the most requested feature from WhatsApp users with multiple devices. Currently, WhatsApp requires a physical SIM on the device to get the account activated and users can't use the same account (phone number) on different devices.

If WABetaInfo is to be believed, this feature also supports cross-platforms-- Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Windows. With this, WhatsApp users could use just one main account even if they own an Android mobile, an iPhone, a tablet and the PC.

WhatsApp is also testing a PC web app, which can work even when the phone is switched off. Currently, the phone has to be connected to the internet so that the latest WhatsApp messages get displayed on the PC's screen.

In a related development, WhatsApp has confirmed to bring Payments feature in India before the end of 2019. It will be competing with PayTM, Phone Pe, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.