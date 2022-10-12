Training in science, business

In rural Karnataka, the college enrollment ratio, particularly in the science stream, is far from encouraging. One of the major drawbacks is the lack of facilities at government schools to teach science in a comprehensive manner, to set the foundation right from primary and middle school.

More disappointing is the fact that computing skills, a necessity, have not been included in government school teaching, due to the shortage of teachers and computer labs.

However, an organisation in Uttara Kannada is working to address this gap and is encouraging students in rural areas to learn more about science, so that they can consider a career in the field.

CherYsh, a non-profit initiative which was started in 2010, in the small town of Haliyal in Uttar Kannada, has been working to develop computing and spoken English skills among students.

The organisation has set up learning centres in 31 villages, imparting computer education along with training in science, mathematics and English. Through three of their educational programmes – Shiksha, e-Shiksha and the skill development programme – today, the students have developed a flair for writing in English, having improved their vocabulary. Not only do they know how to use computers, they also have knowledge of coding.

To implement such programmes, the organisation has hired over 50 teachers, who have been given advanced training to teach effectively. These facilitators engage the students after school for two to three hours every day.

“Under e-Shiksha, we have set up computer labs in 10 schools, enabling students to practice coding,” says CEO of CherYsh, Christine Ghosh. “This helps children to develop an interest in science and technology,” she adds.

A visit to the government school in Haliyal’s Arlvad village shows that the children are keen on using the computers to learn coding. The initiative is supported by the Pi Jam Foundation, based in Pune, which has provided content and material on coding.

The science teacher at Arlvad government school, Prashant Ramavadagi, explained that through the training, materials that students learn at the pre-university level have already been introduced before they graduate from high school. This has helped scores of students gain the confidence to enrol in science stream courses.

Rural entrepreneurship

Apart from rural education, CherYsh has also been working with women in villages, on entrepreneurial endeavours. Small groups of ten to 20 women have been formed, and they have been linked to markets to sell their produce.

Reshma Banu, the rural businesswoman behind Jogankoppa Women's Kitchen, now travels across the state, providing catering services. Apart from this, the business also sells home products, which are in demand.

Attributing her success story to the rural entrepreneurship programme, Reshma says, “Even though I had culinary skills, it remained within the four walls of the house. However, the volunteers linked us to the market, and this has improved our financial status.” Along with her team, Reshma has visited Kumta, Bengaluru, Belagavi and other parts of Karnataka, selling pickles, chutneys, rotis, as well as other products.

The Mundwad Shawl Group is another such business, which is involved in the making and selling of Mundwad shawls and table covers. These are hand-woven silk shawls, which have a good market in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. The women are engaged in making shawls, table covers and stoles.

Shainaz Khatar, a resident of Haliyal, was approached by CherYsh to train women in the skill of shawl-making. So far, she has taught 20 women, enabling them to take up shawl-making as their profession. “Each shawl ranges from Rs 1,800 to Rs 6,000 and is in demand for its texture and knitting pattern,” she says.

The initiatives may soon reach the digital space, as Christine adds, “The women have also been enrolled for artisan cards, which will help them set up e-commerce services.”