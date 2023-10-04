Asian Games Live Updates: India bags gold in men's 4x400m relay
India has bagged a total of 81 medals till now with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze in its name. Track the latest updates on how Team India is doing at this year's Asian Games, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 12:44 IST
Highlights
03:2104 Oct 2023
As archers Jyothi-Ojas clinch gold for archery, India at best-ever medal tally(India bagged 70 medals in 2018 Asian Games)
02:4304 Oct 2023
India wins bronze in 35 km race walk
02:4304 Oct 2023
Archery Mixed Team Compound Update: India one step away from gold
02:4304 Oct 2023
India continues to be on number 4 as on Oct 3
India bags gold in men's 4x400m relay
Neeraj Chopra defends his gold in Javelin; Kishore Jena bags silver
India wins silver in women's 4x400m relay
Avinash Sable wins silver in men's 5000m
Harmilan Bains wins silver in women's 800m
Neeraj Chopra starts title defence, makes first throw
Grappler Sunil Kumar wins bronze in GR 87kg
Saurav Ghosal qualifies for squash men's singles final
India one step closer to gold after beating South Korea 5-3 in men's hockey semis
India shining at the Hockey semis so far
(Published 04 October 2023, 02:43 IST)