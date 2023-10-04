Home
Homesports

LIVE
Asian Games Live Updates: India bags gold in men's 4x400m relay

India has bagged a total of 81 medals till now with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze in its name. Track the latest updates on how Team India is doing at this year's Asian Games, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 12:44 IST

Highlights
03:2104 Oct 2023

As archers Jyothi-Ojas clinch gold for archery, India at best-ever medal tally(India bagged 70 medals in 2018 Asian Games)

02:4304 Oct 2023

India wins bronze in 35 km race walk

02:4304 Oct 2023

Archery Mixed Team Compound Update: India one step away from gold

02:4304 Oct 2023

India continues to be on number 4 as on Oct 3

12:4104 Oct 2023

India bags gold in men's 4x400m relay

12:3304 Oct 2023

Neeraj Chopra defends his gold in Javelin; Kishore Jena bags silver

12:2304 Oct 2023

India wins silver in women's 4x400m relay

11:5904 Oct 2023

Avinash Sable wins silver in men's 5000m

11:3504 Oct 2023

Harmilan Bains wins silver in women's 800m

11:2304 Oct 2023

Neeraj Chopra starts title defence, makes first throw

11:2304 Oct 2023

Grappler Sunil Kumar wins bronze in GR 87kg

11:0604 Oct 2023

Saurav Ghosal qualifies for squash men's singles final

09:3604 Oct 2023

India one step closer to gold after beating South Korea 5-3 in men's hockey semis

Credit: @India_AllSports

09:1404 Oct 2023

India shining at the Hockey semis so far

Credit: @Media_SAI

(Published 04 October 2023, 02:43 IST)
Sports NewsJavelin throwAsian Games

