Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsathletics

World Athletics Championships: Sky is the limit for Duplantis as he breaks another world record en route to Tokyo gold

The last time that Duplantis competed in this arena, he won his first Olympic gold medal with 6.02m, in front of empty grandstands during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 07:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 07:00 IST
pole vaultWorld ChampionshipsWorld record

Follow us on :

Follow Us