Atletico beat Girona 3-0 at home for first win of the season

Madrid: Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke secured Atletico Madrid a 3-0 win over Girona in their first home game of the LaLiga season on Sunday.

Atletico put on a solid performance at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium to overcome last season's surprise package. They moved up to four points, having drawn at Villarreal in their league opener.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 39th minute when he sent his free kick into the bottom far corner after Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga got a yellow card for handling the ball outside of the box.