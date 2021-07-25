Aus smash world record, win women's 4x100m relay gold

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

Canada came second and the United States third

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 25 2021, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 11:52 ist
Gold medalists Emma McKeon of Australia, Meg Harris of Australia, Cate Campbell of Australia and Bronte Campbell of Australia celebrate on the podium. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia shattered the women's 4x100m freestyle world record to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday, clocking 3mins 29.69 secs to better their own mark set three years ago.

The team of Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell lowered the 3:30.05 Australia set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to reinforce their dominance of the event.

Canada came second and the United States third.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2021
Olympic Games

What's Brewing

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

Big protests mark global anger at Covid restrictions

Big protests mark global anger at Covid restrictions

Broken device? Now it can repair itself

Broken device? Now it can repair itself

 