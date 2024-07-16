Olympics 2024 | Balaji has explosive game, we can't be written off just like that: Bopanna

New Delhi: Aging like fine wine, Rohan Bopanna is all fired up for his last hurrah at the Olympic Games.

Not the one who would rail against circumstances or crib about not having the strongest of partners, the veteran Indian tennis player says his comrade N Sriram Balaji has enough firepower and the scratch pairing is potent enough to test the big teams in Paris.

Had Bopanna been ranked outside the top-10, India would not have any representation in the men's doubles event at the Paris Olympics, starting July 26.

The 44-year-old had to make a choice between Balaji and Yuki Bhambri and after consulting his coaches -- Scott Davidoff and Balachandran Mannikkath— he eventually settled for the more "athletic and agile" Balaji.

"I really believe that when we go out there, we genuinely have a chance to win every match, whoever we play against. It's not like we're just going to be written off, I feel," Bopanna told PTI in an exclusive interview.