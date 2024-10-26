Basketball Federation of India to offer monthly remuneration to top 40 players

<p>Pune: Karnataka's Pratyanshu Tomar and Sanjana Ramesh are among 20 players that were offered monthly remuneration by the Basketball Federation of India. </p>.<p>The BFI announced on Saturday that from October 31 onwards, the top 20 players in men’s and women’s categories will receive a salary of Rs 75,000 going forward. A total of 40 ‘Category A’ players were chosen based on their national and international performances over the last four years.</p>.State basketball rises on the wings of youth.<p>BFI president Aadhav Arjuna also revealed to DH that structured remuneration for players in Category 'B' and Category ‘C' will be decided after the upcoming National Championships.</p>.<p><strong>Grade A players: Men:</strong> Aravind Annadurai, Vishesh Bhaiguvanshi, Amritpal Singh, Amjyot Singh, Palpreet Singh, Muin Ben Hafeez, M Arvind Kumar, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Princepal Singh, Pranav Prince, Prashant Singh Rawat, P Baladaneshwar, Harsh Dagar, Kushal Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Vaisakh K Manoj, Piyush Meena, Pratyanshu Tomar, M Lokeshwaran. </p>.<p><strong>Women:</strong> Aneesha Cleetus, Harshitha KB, Pupshpa Senthil Kumar, T Darshini, Poonam Chaturvedi, M Nishanthi, Nima Doma, Kavitha Jose, Sreekala Rani, Vaishnavi Yadav, Sanjana Ramesh, Kavya Singla, Manmeet Kaur, Anumaria, Sruthy R, Sathya K, Siya Deodhar, Rashi Florentina, Ishika Choudhary. </p>