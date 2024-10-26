Home
sports

Basketball Federation of India to offer monthly remuneration to top 40 players

The BFI announced on Saturday that from October 31 onwards, the top 20 players in men’s and women’s categories will receive a salary of Rs 75,000 going forward.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 16:46 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 16:46 IST
Sports News Basketball BFI

