Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi enters 3rd round, Gukesh, Padmini Rout ousted

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrathi defeated Brazil's Alexandr Fier in the tie-break on Saturday to secure a spot in the third round of the men's event in the FIDE chess World Cup here.

However, the other Indian players involved in the tie-break -- D Gukesh and Padmini Rout -- bowed out of the tournament.

Hitting back strongly after the first game of the tie-break ended in a draw, Gujrathi won the second with white pieces to set up a third round clash with compatriot B Adhiban on Sunday.

Gukesh went down to the higher-rated Daniil Dubov of Russia 0.5-1.5. After losing the first game of the tie-break, the Indian drew the second but could not stop Dubov from advancing.

Gujrathi joins P Harikrishna, R Praggnanandhaa, Adhiban and Nihal Sarin in the third round.

In other third-round games on Sunday, Sarin will take on Dmitry Andreikin (Russia) and Harikrishna will clash with Constantin Lupulescu (Romania), while Praggnanandhaa will face Michal Krasenkow of Poland.

In the women's section, Padmini Rout was ousted by Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 0-2 after having drawn the two-game mini-match.

D Harika remains the only Indian in the fray in the women's event after R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni lost on Friday. She faces Valentina Gunina in the third round.