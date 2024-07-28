China's Xie wins 10m air pistol gold

France: Xie Yu of China won gold in the men's 10 metre air pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, with Italy bagging silver and bronze through Federico Nilo Maldini and Paolo Monna.

After China won the 10 metre air rifle mixed team event on Saturday, Xie gave his country another gold at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre with a nerveless display.

The 24-year-old aggregated 240.9 to finish ahead of his nearest rival Maldini (240). Monna's tally of 218.6 was good enough for bronze.