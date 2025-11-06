<p>India were restricted to 167 for eight after being put into bat by Australia in the fourth T20 at Carrara (Gold Coast) on Thursday (November 6).</p><p>Shubman Gill top-scored for India with a brisk 46, while Nathan Ellis was the pick of Aussie bowlers with figures of three for 21. </p><p>The five-match series is currently level at 1-1. </p><p>Earlier, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field.</p>.4th T20: Australia put India into bat at Gold Coast .<p>The hosts made four changes -- bringing in Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius.</p><p>India, on the other hand, were unchanged.</p>