'Accidental' spinner Ashwin remains modest

Though Ashwin reels off the string of games he caught as highlights or live last night, he is acutely aware of what he is up against. “It depends on what the yardsticks are,” he explained. “The yardstick that I would apply is how well one is bowling, how it is coming out of the hand, how much risk a batsman is having to take. They're able to take the risk and spread the field and get the singles going. But that's the way they want to play. We played four and a half sessions; (if) they want to get it done in two, so be it. Whether it's being challenging is how you want to look at it, and honestly, I don't think it's flustering us.”