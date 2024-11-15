After BCCI snub, PCB to conduct Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
In what may seem as a dig at India following BCCI's refusal to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 scheduled to be held in Pakistan, the PCB has decided to conduct a 'trophy tour' ahead of the competition in multiple destinations in the country - which include areas that are part of PoK.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL