After BCCI snub, PCB to conduct Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

In what may seem as a dig at India following BCCI's refusal to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 scheduled to be held in Pakistan, the PCB has decided to conduct a 'trophy tour' ahead of the competition in multiple destinations in the country - which include areas that are part of PoK.
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 08:03 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 08:03 IST
