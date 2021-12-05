Agarwal and Gill to not field in second innings due to injuries

India openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill will not be fielding for India in New Zealand's second innings in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium due to injuries, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

"Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure," said an update by BCCI after the final session of day three commenced.

Agarwal, after top-scoring with 150 in the first innings, was the highest run-scorer for the hosts in the second innings with 62 off 108 balls.

Gill, on the other hand, did not open the batting in India's second innings as he suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in New Zealand's first innings and had injured his right middle finger as well while dropping a catch at short mid-wicket of Kyle Jamieson off a Jayant Yadav no-ball in the 19th over.

He came out to bat on Sunday at number three, making 47 off 75 balls.

"Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today," further said the BCCI update.

Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat are on the field as substitutes for Agarwal and Gill. India, after declaring at 276/7 in 70 overs in the second innings, have set a mammoth target of 540.

In reply, the tourists are 43/1 in 13 overs, still needing 497 runs with nine wickets in hand.

