Akash Madhwal to replace Surya Kumar Yadav in MI squad for last 2 games

Madhwal is a 28-year old medium-pacer, who has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 16 2022, 19:41 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 19:41 ist
Mumbai Indians sign Akash Madhwal as Surya Kumar Yadav's replacement. Credit: IANS Photo

Mumbai Indians have roped in Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Surya Lumar Yadav, who was ruled out of the IPL owing to a left forearm muscle injury.

Madhwal is a 28-year old medium-pacer, who has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

Also Read | Injured Surya Kumar Yadav likely to be out of action for 4 weeks

"Madhwal has been with the MI as part of the support team. He was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad," a press release stated. 

Surya Kumar Yadav
Indian Premier League
IPL 2022
Cricket
Sports News
Mumbai Indians

