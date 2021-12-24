All good things come to an end: Harbhajan Singh retires from all cricketing formats

India's Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all formats of competitive cricket.
"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," he tweeted.
All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.
My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021
More to follow...
