All good things come to an end: Harbhajan Singh retires from all cricketing formats

Harbhajan Singh retires from all cricketing formats

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 24 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 14:38 ist
Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

India's Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all formats of competitive cricket. 

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," he tweeted. 

More to follow...

