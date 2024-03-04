Ashwin 100th Test: 'Indian off-spinner's infinite variety keeps batters guessing,' says Joe Root

Bengaluru: Mighty impressed with Ravichandran Ashwin's range, aggressive mindset and relentless pursuit of wickets, senior England batter Joe Root has said that the veteran Indian off-spinner is a constant threat who hardly believes in the concept of wearing the opposition down.

Ashwin, who recently went past the 500-wicket milestone in the traditional format becoming only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to do so, will play his 100th Test during the fifth match against England, starting on March 7 at Dharamsala.

"Ashwin is always trying to find ways of getting you out rather than trying to wear you down, over long periods of time," Root said on Sky Sports cricket podcast hosted by former England captains Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain.