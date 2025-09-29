Two toss presenters to speak with the captains of India and Pakistan
In a first, captains spoke to different presenters at the toss after the Pakistan Cricket Board insisted on a neutral person.
Bumrah's 'crashing plane' send-off
Jasprit Bumrah in action after dismissing Haris Rauf.
Salman Ali Agha throwing the runners-up cheque
Indian team refusing to accept the trophy
Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (second from right) before the trophy presentation.
Mohsin Naqvi walking away with the Asia Cup trophy
India players celebrate winning the Asia Cup during the presentation ceremony.
Published 29 September 2025, 04:34 IST