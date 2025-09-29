Menu
Asia Cup 2025 final: From two presenters at toss to champions India refusal to take trophy from Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi — how the drama unfolded

Here are five moments which escalated the on- and off-field tensions between the two teams — an infamous match for the books
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 04:34 IST
Two toss presenters to speak with the captains of India and Pakistan

In a first, captains spoke to different presenters at the toss after the Pakistan Cricket Board insisted on a neutral person.

Credit: X/@Cricketracker

Bumrah's 'crashing plane' send-off

Jasprit Bumrah in action after dismissing Haris Rauf.

Credit: X/@Shubham_Neuro

Salman Ali Agha throwing the runners-up cheque

Salman Ali Agha

Credit: X/@ImMoss0

Indian team refusing to accept the trophy

Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (second from right) before the trophy presentation.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mohsin Naqvi walking away with the Asia Cup trophy

India players celebrate winning the Asia Cup during the presentation ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 29 September 2025, 04:34 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketAsia CupPakistan Cricket Team

