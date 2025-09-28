<p>Dubai: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.</p><p>Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains separately after PCB's request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash.</p><p>India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the final with a niggle.</p><p>Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.</p><p>Pakistan retained the same eleven from the last match.</p><p>Teams:</p><p>India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.</p><p>Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.</p>