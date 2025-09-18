Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025 | India vs Oman preview: Batters seek more time in the middle

India’s designs will revolve around getting as many batters as they can to spend time in the middle.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 09:39 IST
sportsSports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketIndiaAsia CupOmanIndian cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us