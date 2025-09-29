<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asia-cup">Asia Cup </a>2025 final saw a coming of age performance from the young <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tilak-varma">Tilak Varma </a>who anchored India's tense chase at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dubai">Dubai </a>International Cricket Stadium.</p><p>Right from the start of the tournament it was Abhishek Sharma who had been hogging the limelight with his big hitting prowess. </p><p>But the law of averages seemed to have finally caught up with the flamboyant southpaw as he was dismissed quickly in the final.</p>.Asia Cup 2025 | Tilak Varma does star turn as India are crowned champions for the ninth time .<p>Chasing a tricky target of 147, India had their back to the walls after being reduced to 77 for four.</p><p>But cometh the moment cometh the man. </p><p>The 22-year-old played a career defining innings that belied his age to help India chase down the target and win the Asia Cup for a record ninth time.</p><p>He stitched a crucial 60-run partnership with Shivam Dune (who made 33 off 22 balls) and was there till the end with an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls.</p><p>After the high-voltage <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-pakistan">India vs Pakistan </a>contest Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."</p>.<p>But in the hindsight it was 'Operation Tilak' which unveiled on the 22-yard strip.</p><p>The Hyderabad cricketer was candid while admitting that India it was one of the "most special knocks of his life."</p><p>"There was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing up and trying to stay calm. One of the most special knocks of my life. Chak De India," Tilak told the official broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.</p><p>In a tournament where discussion on missiles and bayonets overshadowed what unveiled on the green grass, Tilak provided the final flourishes in an event known for continental supremacy. </p><p>With the in-form Abhishek as well as Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav back in the hut in quick time, India needed someone to step up to complement the brilliance of Kuldeep Yadav’ whose four for 30 had brought India back into a contest that seemed to be running away from them. </p>.Tilak Varma rises to third in ICC T20I batting rankings; Rashid moves to second among bowlers.<p>And Tilak, who hails from the city of Nizams, produced a heady cocktail of chutzpah and discretion as the left-hander took upon the onus himself to anchor India's chase and underline his credentials on the big stage. </p><p>If Kuldeep (17 wickets in tournament) spun a web that saw Pakistan lose their last nine wickets for a mere 33 runs, Tilak displayed an unusual calm and demeanor after the team suffered its first top-order collapse.</p><p>Tilak, who was rightly adjudged man of the match said he was backing his game in a tense situation as India were reeling at 10 for two when he walked in.</p><p>"We've prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any order. I was backing my game," said Tilak in his hour of glory.</p><p>By producing inarguably the most important knock of his life, the dashing southpaw definitely turned it from Operation Sindoor to Operation Tilak!</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>