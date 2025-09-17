Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan arrive for UAE match after high drama amid handshake row with India

<p>Pakistan showed up for their must-win Asia Cup game against the UAE, not before causing a dramatic delay.</p><p>The team had earlier refused to leave its hotel as the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected their demand to remove Andy Pycroft as match referee after the 'handshake row' during the match against India.</p><p>Following a one hour delay, the game that was originally scheduled for 6.30pm local time (8pm IST) started at 7.30.</p><p>Earlier, a section of the media had reported that Pakistan had forfeited the tie as a fallout of the 'handshake row' with archrivals India. </p><p>The Pakistan cricket team had initially refused to leave its hotel for the must-win Asia Cup tie while the UAE team arrived on time.</p><p>Later, they boarded the team bus as advised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).</p>.Asia Cup 2025: ICC rejects PCB demand formally, Pycroft to stay as match referee for Pakistan's matches.<p>UAE would have qualified to the Super Four stage if the match was not played.</p><p>Pakistan had also cancelled the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, though they did turn up for practice.</p><p>It may be recalled that the PCB had initially wanted the match referee Andy Pycroft to be removed and had sent two requests to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard, both of which were turned down.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: ICC rejects Pakistan's demand to remove Pycroft as match referee over handshake row.<p>It is presumed that Pycroft will officiate in the match.</p><p>The controversy began after Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss in their opening group encounter on Sunday.</p><p>The Indian players also refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team at the end of their match. Later Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation ceremony as a sign of protest.</p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>