Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025 | Shubman Gill returns as the vice-captain

Gill, who last played a T20I in the bilateral series in Sri Lanka where he was the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav, has been in impressive form since the IPL​
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 16:54 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us