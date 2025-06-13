Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Australia look to set imposing target for South Africa in WTC final

Australia will resume on 144-8 in the second innings, a total of 218 runs ahead as they seek to set an imposing target for South Africa to chase to win the match.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 03:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 03:35 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaWorld Test Championship FinalWorld Test ChampionshipCricketSouth Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us