Australia set India 187 to win in 3rd T20I

Sent in to bat, Australia posted 186 for 7 against India in the third and final T20I here on Sunday.

Cameron Green (52 off 21 balls) and Tim David (54) scored the bulk of runs for Australia, while Josh Inglis (24) and Daniel Sams (28) were the other contributors.

For India, Axar Patel (3/33) scalped three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) and Harshal Patel (1/18) also claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 186 for 7 in 20 overs (Tim David 54, Cameron Green 52; Axar Patel 3/33).