Autopsy shows Shane Warne died due to natural causes

Autopsy shows Shane Warne died due to natural causes

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Mar 07 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 14:26 ist
Tributes to the late Australian cricket player Shane Warne are seen outside Samujana Villas on Thailand's Koh Samui on March 7, 2022, after the sportsman died of a suspected heart attack on March 4 after being found unresponsive in the luxury resort. Credit: AFP Photo

Late Australian cricket icon Shane Warne's death on an island in Thailand last week was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday, citing the results of an autopsy.

Also read: Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death

Warne's family had been informed of the result and had accepted the finding, and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to his family, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shane Warne
Cricket
sports
Cricket Australia
Thailand

What's Brewing

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

 