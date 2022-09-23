Babar, Rizwan power Pak to victory over Eng in 2nd T20I

Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over England in second T20I

England, on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, will play two more matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December for three tests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 23 2022, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 02:00 ist
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan celebrate after their win at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England. Credit: AFP Photo

Babar Azam hit a brilliant century and Mohammad Rizwan scored 88 to lead Pakistan to a crushing 10-wicket win over England in the second Twenty20 International in Karachi on Thursday and level the seven-match series at 1-1.

Needing 200 for victory after Moeen Ali's quickfire half-century had led England to a large total, Babar (110) and Rizwan put on a batting masterclass to guide Pakistan home with three balls to spare. It was the highest run chase in men's T20 cricket without losing a wicket.

Babar delighted the raucous home crowd by reaching his second T20 international century in the 18th over from 62 balls and Rizwan, who was dropped on 23 runs by Alex Hales, finished with a 51-ball unbeaten 88.

England elected to bat first, with Hales and Phil Salt's opening partnership yielding 42 runs off 31 balls before Shahnawaz Dahani struck twice in two deliveries, bowling Hales and Dawid Malan to stop England in their tracks.

Impressive knocks from Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) steadied the ship and skipper Moeen top-scored with an unbeaten 55 from 23 balls to carry England to 199-5.

England, on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, will play two more matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December for three tests.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
Pakistan
England
Babar Azam
T20 International

What's Brewing

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP

Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

 