Batsmen gave us good feedback on bowling: Nortje

Batsmen gave us good feedback on bowling right lengths against RR: Anrich Nortje

Nortje, who registered figures of 2/18, believes their batsmen performed very well on a difficult wicket

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Sep 26 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 15:09 ist
Anrich Nortje. Credit: PTI Photo/BCCI

Receiving feedback from their batsmen helped Delhi Capitals bowlers to hit the right lengths on a difficult wicket here, says the team's pacer Anrich Nortje after its big win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals registered yet another victory this season after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer played a fantastic knock of 43 runs off 32 balls to help the Delhi franchise post a total of 154/6 before each of their bowlers chipped in with wickets to help the team reclaim their position at the top of the table.

Nortje, who registered figures of 2/18, believes their batsmen performed very well on a difficult wicket.

"It was a good game for us. The guys batted really well to get us to 154/6 on a difficult wicket. Shreyas played his part and (Shimron) Hetmyer played well towards the end of the innings, which was really nice to see," he said.

The pacer added that the batsmen also gave good insights about the pitch to the bowlers before they went out to defend their total.

"The batsmen gave us good feedback about the wicket. Shreyas said that it was not easy to hit straight. So we just looked to hit our lengths while bowling and things worked out for us."

Asked about his thoughts on bowling with the current crop of Delhi Capitals bowlers, Nortje said, "It's really nice to be part of the Delhi Capitals bowling attack. Everyone knows what they have to do and how to execute it.

"All bowlers, whether it's Axar (Patel), (Ravichandran) Ashwin, Avesh (Khan) or (Kagiso) Rabada, everyone is clear about their roles. We've got two consecutive games in Sharjah next. So interesting times coming up for us."

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
Cricket
IPL
IPL 2021
BCCI
Delhi Capitals

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 