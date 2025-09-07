Menu
BCCI adds Rs 14,627 crore in five years, Rs 4,193 crore in last FY: Report

For 2023-24, the BCCI allocated Rs 1,200 crore towards infrastructure development, Rs 350 crore for the platinum jubilee benevolent fund, and Rs 500 crore for cricket development.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 02:24 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 02:24 IST
