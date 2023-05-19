BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form World Cup Working Group at SGM

The Indian cricket board will ratify its new Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (PSH) policy at a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Ahmedabad on May 27 while a core "Working Group" will be formed to oversee preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November.

The PTI has accessed the five point agenda of the SGM agenda including "Formation of Infrastructure Development and Subsidy Sub-Committee, Guidelines for appointment of Physiotherapists and Trainers in state teams, Formation of Working Group for ICC World Cup 2023, Formation of committee of Women’s Premier League and Ratification of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy".

After the sexual harassment accusations against former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, the BCCI had formed a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) but more members could be included in the new committee as per revised policy.

The Working Group for the ODI World Cup will comprise BCCI president, secretary, treasurer along with acting CEO and other senior officials.

The board has already allocated funds for upgradation of infrastructure of all the stadiums zeroed in for the ODI World Cup.

Most of the venues need urgent revamp and need to be made spectator friendly.

As far as committee formation for the Women's Premier League is concerned, they would need to ensure that a dedicated window for the tournament is finalised at the earliest.

"This year, Australian women's team will be playing international matches till third week of February and hence you can only start WPL after that. In case, you are looking at Diwali window, then there is men's World Cup," a franchisee official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

One important aspect will be appointment of physios and trainers for the state units and the BCCI would want a NCA certified support staff to be associated with domestic teams for a uniform fitness module and injury management programme.