BCCI to allow 20k spectators for 3rd T20I versus WI

BCCI to allow 20,000 odd spectators at Eden for 3rd T20I versus West Indies

With this, only the complimentary tickets will be issued by CAB to its members and affiliated units

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 22:10 ist

The BCCI has decided to allow 20,000 spectators, mostly ticket-holding members of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to watch the third and final T20I between India and the West Indies on October 20.

"As discussed with other office bearers, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote in an e-mail to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.

With this, only the complimentary tickets will be issued by CAB to its members and affiliated units.

"We are extremely thankful to BCCI for their kind consideration. This consent of the Board would help CAB meet its obligations to Life Associate, Annual and honorary members for the 20th February match," Dalmiya said.

Also Read | India restrict West Indies to 157/7 in first T20 

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier in an interview to PTI, had said that BCCI won't allow spectators as they don't want any health risk for the players.

Dalmiya had then requested the Board to allow entry of fans. 70 per cent of spectators were allowed to attend the India-New Zealand T20I in November last year.

For the first two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday, around 2000 plus fans have been allowed in the corporate boxes and the upper tier of Dr BC Roy Club House.

The match passes for the first two games are exclusively for sponsors' representatives.

The preceding three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad was played in an open stadium.

India's next series against Sri Lanka beginning in Lucknow with the first T20I on February 24 will be held in an open stadium as of now.

But it remains to be seen if the Board allows spectators after it opens up the gates at Eden Gardens for the third T20I against the Windies.

